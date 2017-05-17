Composer Devi Sri Prasad replaces Harris Jayaraj in Saamy 2

Devi Sri Prasad is a much-loved composer in South Indian cinema. Devi Sri Prasad is a much-loved composer in South Indian cinema.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad has replaced Harris Jayaraj, who was originally signed for Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming sequel to his own 2003 Tamil blockbuster Saamy, the makers announced on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the makers confirmed that Devi Sri Prasad has been brought in as the replacement for Harris Jayaraj.

The producer of the movie is Shibu Thameens of the Thameens Films. He is known to have produced mega budget films like Iru Mugan and Puli. They are now gearing up to produce one of Tamil cinema’s highly anticipated films, Saamy 2. It is a sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Saamy. This film directed by Hari will have Chiyaan Vikram play a street-smart cop.

It was further added that the project marks the fifth time collaboration of Devi and director Hari, who had previously worked together in Tamil blockbusters such as Singam and Singam 2.

Devi Sri Prasad has previously worked with Vikram in Kandasamy. The movie had chartbuster numbers.

Devi has a mega fan following in the world of South Indian cinema. His works are marked by energetic and peppy music and he has been composing songs for movies since a young age.

With the project slated to go on the floors from next month, the makers are busy wrapping up the pre-production work.

The film stars Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies.

Produced by Shibu Thameens, the project will mark the return of Vikram as the hot-headed, foul-mouthed police officer, Aarusaamy.

The movie is set to release by December 2017.

