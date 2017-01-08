Cinemawala bags best film, best director awards

Kaushik Ganguly’s Cinemawala won two the best film and the best director awards Kaushik Ganguly’s Cinemawala won two the best film and the best director awards

Kaushik Ganguly’s Cinemawala won two major awards -best film and best director-instituted by West Bengal Film Journalists’ Association. The director was happy that his film on vanishing single screens, was being honored in single screen theatre Priya.

Kaushik lauded his lead actor Paran Bandyopadhyay performance in the film. Paran jointly won the best actor award with Tollywood icon Prosenjit Chatterjee for Khwato. The filmmaker also shared the best screenplay writer award for “Bastushaap” with Arun Roy (Cholai).

The blockbuster of the 2016 Praktan fetched a number of awards, including the most popular film. Besides this, Rituparna Sengupta bagged the best female lead role award.

Anupam Roy won the best music award. He also got the best lyricist of the year for “Praktan”. The film also got best female playback singer (Iman Chakroborty), best female supporting actor (Aparajita Addhya), best actor in a comic role (Biswanath) and best art director (Nitish Roy) awards.

Actor-MP Deb got the most popular actor award for Srijit Mukherjee’s Zulfiqar. Jisshu Sengupta got the best

negative character award for his role in the film. The Satyajit Ray life time achievement award went to the “Charulata” actor Madhabi Mukherjee.

Pratim D Gupta got the most promising director award for Shaheb Bibi Golaam. Maker of Bengali classics Dadar Kirti and Bhalobasa Bhalobasa, Tarun Majumder inaugurated the function attended by the stars of Bengali film industry.