Ho Ho Ho and here begins our season of celebration where we forget diets, indulge our sweet tooth, dig out clothes in red and of course, celebrate beanie caps. Celebs from south Indian film industry also welcomed Santa in their own way, spreading cheer and joy with their fans this festive season. Here is how our stars sent Christmas wishes.

While Rana Daggubati woke up to a beautiful misty, winter morning (rare for most of us down south), Mahesh Babu posted a picture with his Santa for the season. “Celebrating the spirit of giving and bringing Santa ( @hashishbajaj ) home! #MerryChristmas to one and all. Peace, love and joy :) :) (sic),” the actor tweeted.

Amala Paul, on the other hand, posted a picture of a doll set depicting the birth of Baby Jesus. Accompanied with a long note about the Father, the actor wrote about forgiveness that the season brings with it. Shruthi Haasan also posted a picture of herself wearing a Santa hat, wishing her fans on the occasion. The actor was in the news recently, thanks to rumours that she secretly married her boyfriend.

Nivin Pauly, who is awaiting his upcoming release Hey Jude tweeted out a wish as well “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!! May this festival bring abundant joy and happiness in your life!,” the actor wrote. Akhil whose Hello released to positive reviews also wished his fans terming the season the best time of his year. “Wishing you all a merry Christmas and happy holidays. Best time of the year always. Lots of love,” he tweeted.

Check out all the Christmas wishes from these stars here:

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!! May this festival bring abundant joy and happiness in your life! 😊 #HeyJude pic.twitter.com/asaqXspUaJ — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) December 25, 2017

Happy birthday Jesus Christ.

Loving father, help us remember the birth of Jesus that we may… http://t.co/gKTC61eL56 — Amala Paul (@Amala_ams) December 25, 2017

Celebrating the spirit of giving and bringing Santa ( @hashishbajaj ) home! #MerryChristmas to one and all. Peace, love and joy :) :) pic.twitter.com/qpgfM6ucF8 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 24, 2017

May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill.

Merry Christmas! — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas makkale!🎂 🌟⛄⛄☃ — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) December 25, 2017

Wishing you all a merry Christmas and happy holidays. Best time of the year always. Lots of love — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) December 25, 2017

Others including Prasanna, Trisha and Akhil Akkineni also wished their fans.

