Christmas 2016: Mohanlal, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya celebrate holiday in style, see pics

South Indian stars celebrate Christmas South Indian stars celebrate Christmas

South Indian movie stars celebrated Christmas in style. While some have gone aboard to ring in Christmas and New Year, many celebrities enjoyed the holiday with friends and family back home. Malayalam actor Mohanlal got into the spirit of holiday a week before the festival. The Pulimurugan star went to the US with his family and friends last week to celebrate the year that gave him some of the biggest hits of his career. In 2016. Mohanlal gave back-to-back hits starting from Janatha Garage and continued with Oppam, Pulimurugan. These films jointly have collected about a whopping Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Mohanlal with his wife and friends in San Francisco Mohanlal with his wife and friends in San Francisco

It was a significant year for actor Nivin Pauly’s career too. He became producer this year with his hit film Action Hero Biju, in which he played the lead. After his experimental film became a box office hit, he continued his winning streak with Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Jacobinte Swargarajyam. However, no big celebrations for the actor this Christmas as his grandmother and an aunt had passed away.

Charlie star Dulquer Salmaan is in the US for the last few weeks shooting for his upcoming film with director Amal Neerad. The actor marked the holiday with his film crew there with a party hosted by John Vijay, who is playing an important role in the film. The film team also has plans for New Year celebrations.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated the festival with her romantic partner Naga Chaitanya even as she shared a few drool-worthy pictures of herself relaxing on the beach. The couple, who had been dating for about seven years now, will get engaged in January next year.

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrated the festival with her elder sister Aishwarya Dhanush and shared the picture of her Christmas tree.

Soundarya and Aishwarya Soundarya and Aishwarya

Actor Nayanthara — who completed 13 years in the film industry on Sunday — rang in the holiday with her director boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. The Lady Superstar made her acting debut with Malayalam film Manassinakkar, which released on the Christmas in 2003. Her boyfriend shared the picture of Nayanthara posing next to a decorated Christmas tree.

Nayanthara with her Christmas tree Nayanthara with her Christmas tree

Actor Shruti Haasan has been ringing in the holiday season in London with her friends and she is keeping her fans updated about her daily activities via her social media posts. She will soon resume shooting for Sabash Naidu, in which she will share screen space for the first time with her superstar father Kamal Haasan.

Actor Tamannaah, meanwhile, was working this festival. She has been busy promoting her recently released film Kaththi Sandai, which is also released in Telugu as Okkadochadu. The film released last Friday to poor reviews from the critics. Barring that film, she acted in some interesting projects like multilingual film Devi(L), Thozha and Tamil film Dharma Durai, which became box office hits.

Tamannaah Tamannaah

Actor Kajal Agarwal shared a cute picture of herself wishing her fans on Christmas. She is now busy with her upcoming film Khaidi No 150, which is megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback film. It will release on Sankranti next year.

South Indian celebrities wish merry Christmas:

Next, let’s see how these celebrities to welcome 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd