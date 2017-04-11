Will always regret that I couldn’t play Bhagat Singh in films: Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi talks about his next film, Uyyalawada Narasimha. Chiranjeevi talks about his next film, Uyyalawada Narasimha.

In a career of 150 films, Chiranjeevi has done and dusted roles many actors might not even dream exploring. He has been a villain, a hero, a dancer, a father and even played the character of a man suffering from mental illness. While all of us might think there is nothing left for the actor to explore, Chiranjeevi in his TV show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu spoke about his long-time ambition to play revolutionary Bhagat Singh on screen.

In conversation with a contestant, the actor said, “I wanted to play Bhagat Singh. So strong, so patriotic and such endearing story. I could not do it back then and the film was made over and over again by so many other actors. I wish I could do something like that. So, I will always have that one regret that I could not play Bhagat Singh.”

However, he added that now he is playing a similar character in his next, which is Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Talking about his character in the film, he said, “He is one of the main figures of South India who made a big contribution in freedom fight of India. I am proud to play this character. It will go on floors in June this year.”

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is Chiranjeevi’s 151st film. His comeback film, Khaidi No 150, did really well at the box office. The film will be produced by Ram Charan while Surendra Reddy and Paruchuri Brother will direct it. If sources are to be believed, the film will cast two female leads opposite Chiranjeevi but the names of the actors have not been announced yet.

