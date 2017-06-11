Chiranjeevi’s twirled mustache look goes viral. Is this his Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy look? See photos

Chiranjeevi has been spotted sporting a twirled mustache and his fans believe this look is for his upcoming Telugu film Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi has been spotted sporting a twirled mustache and his fans believe this look is for his upcoming Telugu film Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been spotted sporting a twirled mustache and his fans believe this look is for his upcoming Telugu film Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, based on the life of popular freedom fighter from Kurnool. On Saturday, Chiranjeevi attended a special memorial meet for late Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, who passed away earlier this month.

At the meet, the “Tagore” actor was spotted with his new look, twirling his mustache in style. His photographs from the meet have gone viral on social media. To be directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, the film is slated to go on the floors next month. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in talks to play the leading lady. The project is tipped to be made on a budget of over Rs 125 crore.

Megastar Chiranjeevi , who have received a huge success with his 150th film Khaidi no.150 is all set to do his 151st film. The Actor is gonna act in the biopic of the first freedom fighter of Telugu states Uyyalawada Narasimhareddy soon. Movie lovers have been excited to see Chiru’s getup in the period entertainer. Surendar Reddy & Paruchuri Brothers have been working on the script since the few months. People are curious about the kind of makeover Chiranjeevi would undergo for this patriotic movie.

See Chiranjeevi’s twirled mustache look here:

After the script had been given a nod by the Megastar and Ram Charan, Surender Reddy is busy with the selection of Chiranjeevi’s look for the movie. Chiranjeevi is said to be in the process of transforming his looks to portray the role of legendary freedom fighter. As it is a bio-pic of first freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the director is stretching hard to give up a perfect look for Chiru with numerous sketches. A sketch has come out somehow and is going viral in the social media.

There is no any official announcement regarding this project by the makers. It is heard that an enthusiastic fan made this poster which is going viral on Internet. Buzz is that Chiru would join the shoot of ‘Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy’ in April this year. However, He might delay the shoot until the completion of Summer due to his prior commitments.Coming to the poster, Chiru looks fierce with his powerful eyes.

