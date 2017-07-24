Charmme Kaur moves court in drug case

Charmme, also known as Charmi in film circles, said that she comes from a respectable family and apprehends that her samples may be taken without her consent. Charmme, also known as Charmi in film circles, said that she comes from a respectable family and apprehends that her samples may be taken without her consent.

Actress Charmme Kaur, who has been summoned by Telangana excise authorities for questioning in a drug racket case, on Monday moved Hyderabad High Court, seeking its direction that authorities should not forcibly collect her blood, hair and nail samples.

Denying addiction to drugs or any links with the accused arrested in the case, the actress in her petition expressed apprehension that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) may forcibly take a statement from her. Charmme, who has been served notice by the SIT to appear before it on July 26 for questioning, sought direction for the SIT to abide by the Constitution of India and the Supreme Court guidelines by permitting presence of her lawyer and women officers at the time of examination.

Her petition is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday. Charmme, also known as Charmi in film circles, said that she comes from a respectable family and apprehends that her samples may be taken without her consent.

“If the same happens, I, being an unmarried lady, will have to face serious consequences in the eyes of society spoiling my career and future,” she said in the petition.

The actress is known for her films predominantly in Telugu and has also acted in a few Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.

The actress’s lawyer Vishnnuvardhan Reddy told reporters that, according to media reports, the investigating officers were forcing Tollywood celebrities to give their blood, hair and nail samples for analysis. The petitioner argued that it was illegal to force anybody called for questioning to give the samples. She also alleged that the officers were asking irrelevant questions.

The advocate said Charmme was ready to cooperate with the authorities but sought constitutional safeguards. Charmme is one of the 12 personalities from Telugu film industry summoned by SIT for questioning in the drug racket which was busted here earlier this month. The SIT last week grilled four celebrities, including actor Tarun and director Puri Jagannadh. Actor Navdeep was being questioned on Monday.

They were summoned after the SIT found their contact details in the call data of Calvin Mascrenhas, the kingpin of the racket. Charmme’s advocate, however, said her name did not figure anywhere in Mascrenhas’s confession statement.

