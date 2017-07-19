Charmee’s father comes to her rescue, clears the air about his daughter’s involvement in drug scandal

Charmee is one of the celebrities whose name has cropped up in drug case. Charmee is one of the celebrities whose name has cropped up in drug case.

South Indian actor Charmee Kaur, who is one of the celebrities whose name has cropped up in the recent drugs case in Hyderabad, has received a notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise department. She must present herself before the SIT on 20th July. However, Charmee’s father claims all of this is just fake allegations and says that she would come out clean of this case. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted a note in which Charmee’s father Deep Singh Uppal has questioned the actor’s alleged involvement in the drugs case.

He wrote, “My daughter has no time focusing on these allegations. I know my daughter well. She is working since the age of 13 and she is still working successfully in the film Industry. Charmee will not have this longevity of success and amazing career if she is involved in such type of illegal activities. She is a hard worker and takes care of her entire family. She is a strong pillar for us. My wife is also very disturbed after hearing the news about Charmee’s involvement in drugs case. She is heartbroken.” He concluded it by saying, “I want to make it clear again that Charmee is not into all this and she is focusing on her film Paisa Vasool. Everything will be proved with a clean chit very soon.”

Charmee is the best friend of Puri Jagannadh, the co-founder of Puri-Connects, who was also been given a notice by the SIT. Today, he appeared before the Investigation Team probing the drug racket in Hyderabad, officials said. Apart from Charmee and Puri Jagganadh, Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and dancer Mumaith Khan is also one of the celebrities who has been dragged into the drugs controversy.

