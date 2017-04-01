Censor board passes demonetisation film ‘Shunyota’ with six cuts

Confirming this, director Suvendu Ghosh said that the CBFC recommended six cuts in his film adding, “I will abide by that. Confirming this, director Suvendu Ghosh said that the CBFC recommended six cuts in his film adding, “I will abide by that.

The Censor Board’s regional office has recommended six cuts for Bengali film Shunyota themed on the effects of demonetization on the common man. Confirming this, director Suvendu Ghosh told PTI, that the CBFC recommended six cuts in his film adding, “I will abide by that.” Most of the suggested cuts included comments on demonetisation effects by principal characters like “death procession”, “big fishes” and some comments between a mother-daughter, which the Censor Board suggested to be deleted or kept mute with a beep.

The director said he was requested to visit the Board’s Kolkata office yesterday and informed about the developments. “I have to accept what they say. I wish my work be finally seen by the general audience,” Suvendu said. A CBFC spokesman said, “The Chairperson of CBFC has decided on the matter. The film has been cleared as per recommendations of the examining committee.”

The director said, “I understand after I put into effect the suggestions, we will be granted U/A certification.” The poster design, post-production will be done afresh now and the film can be released accordingly, the producers said. “Shunyota” is a full-length feature film having merged three short films, two of which had been okayed by Censor earlier.

Earlier, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had cancelled the scheduled telecast of the Oscar-nominated movie The Danish Girl on March 26. The censor board has cited the subject of the movie controversial and unsuitable for children, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikanderm, revolves around a man who undergoes a sex change to become a woman.

