Celebrities pay tribute to K Balachander

K Balachander with actress Suryakala in Shukradese.

Calling him a ‘maverick and path breaking’ director, several film personalities like R Madhavan and Ram Gopal Varma condoled the death of acclaimed filmmaker K Balachander. (Pics: K Balachander, the guru)

The 84-year-old director, who directed memorable films like ‘Arangetram’, ‘Aval Oru Thodarkadhai’, Rajini and Haasan-starrer ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, ‘Avargal’, ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ and ‘Aaina’, died of heart attack following a brief illness.

Actor R Madhavan remembered Balachander, fondly known as KB, as a warm person.

“RIP K Balachander sir. You will be so missed. I can never forget you sparkling smile and warm hand shakes,” he posted on twitter.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said, “Want to express my heartfelt grief for the passing away of K Balachander, the only true maverick and path breaking director of all time.”

“Adieu K Balachander sir.. fondly remember our lovely moments. Never realised the 2010 National Film Awards meet would be our last.. Respects,” director Ananth Mahadevan tweeted.

Actor Rana Daggubati posted, “It is very saddening to hear that legendary director K Balachander Garu is no more. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar said, “Sad to know of the demise of K Balachander. A genius storyteller, his gems ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ & ‘Zara Si Zindagi’ will keep his legacy alive. RIP.”

Tamil actress Priyamani posted, “Had the opportunity to see the man a lot of times…RIP K Balachander sir! You will definitely be missed.”

