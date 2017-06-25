Can’t wait to meet Siva, Ajith: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi will also be featured in web series Inside Edge. Vivek Oberoi will also be featured in web series Inside Edge.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who will make his debut in the Tamil film industry with Vivegam, says he can not wait to start shooting for the movie with director Siva and superstar Ajith. Vivek took to Twitter on Sunday to share that he has reached Belgrade, Serbia, for the film’s shoot. “Just reached Belgrade, feels so good to be back! Cant wait to meet Siva, Ajith Anna and the entire team! Any messages Thala fans?” Vivek wrote.

The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. Previously, in an interview with IANS, Vivek said that Vivegam is a spy thriller. “It’s an international spy thriller kind of film. If I had to compare the space it’s like the space of the ‘Bourne’ series like ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’… That space. It’s a very cool film and I had a lot of fun doing it,” Vivek said.

The actor was last seen on screen in Bollywood film Bank Chor along with Riteish Deshmukh. Vivek will also be featured in web series Inside Edge. The actor earlier spoke about this web series and said, “I think the challenge in a web series is to keep your audience engaged. All that matters is how interesting the content is… Can it hold an audience for many hours?”

“Many times in films, you change your thoughts at the drawing board of the story, thinking we can’t do this because of censorship. That doesn’t happen in a web series. I found it really cool that Amazon and Excel Entertainment invested so much money in creating a high-quality product (web series) that will reach out to more than 200 countries across the globe. People will get to watch our story,” Vivek told.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App