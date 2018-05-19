Bucket List actor Sumeet Raghavan: No Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan in Marathi cinema, content is the king

Sumeet Raghavan plays Madhuri Dixit’s husband in Bucket List. Sumeet Raghavan plays Madhuri Dixit’s husband in Bucket List.

Actor Sumeet Raghavan says Marathi cinema is not a star-driven industry as content is the king there. Sumeet was last seen in a Marathi film with Nana Patekar called Aapla Manus and in his next release, Bucket List, the actor is paired opposite Madhuri Dixit.

“We don’t have a Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan. We don’t have anybody who can pull off a film. In Marathi, content is the king. We have a bunch of supremely talented actors, who can add a lot of creative value to the project and that makes the film more beautiful,” Sumeet said.

“In Hindi cinema, there are actors who can make a dead film work. But the content in Marathi cinema is rich and only that can bring audience to theatres,” he said.

He further says, Bollywood bigwigs are shifting their focus to Marathi cinema and it is a huge thing for the regional film industry. “People from other industries are coming here, so that they can expand their horizon and play around with creativity as well. Like Priyanka Chopra made “Ventilator”. The film did not have a star, but the content was terrific,” he said.

The actor has been part of the industry for about 35 years, initially as a TV actor and later films. He says, although he is offered lot of projects both on television and in films, until and unless something exciting comes his way he doesn’t give his nod.

“There are lot of factors for me to do a film. Obviously, first about the character, story, then the director and the team associated with it. Today, marketing a film in the right way is essential. I have been very picky and choosy about my work. I have stayed away from monotony or sub-standard work,” he adds.

The 47-year-old actor, best known for his role in popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has also acted in films such as U Me Aur Hum, Firraq, Akshay Kumar-starrer Holiday, and others.

He is currently awaiting the release of his Marathi film Bucket List, that marks the debut of Madhuri in Marathi cinema.

“I had few doubts about my role initially, but it was all sorted out. I was keen to know who was going to be the protagonist. You need a big name for this role and Madhuri fits the bill perfectly.

“She is a diva, she is gorgeous and at the same time she can look like a petite housewife. Casting Madhuri was like the trump card,” he said.

When asked if he was ok with the focus being more on Madhuri, Sumeet says, “I or anyone of us never felt that we would be sidelined. Then the film would have got topsy-turvy. Our director made sure that everybody’s character is not going overboard and it is all well etched-out.”

The film directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay, is being presented by Karan Johar. It is set to release on May 25.

