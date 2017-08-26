Bollywood star Sonu Sood to return to Sandalwood with Kurukshetra?

Sonu Sood may star in Kannada film Kurukshetra Sonu Sood may star in Kannada film Kurukshetra

The mega-budget film Kurukshetra has been creating a lot of buzz in the Kannada industry ever since the film was announced in the aftermath of the monstrous success of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. The latest industry buzz is that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in for the period film in which Darshan Thoogudeep plays the protagonist role of Duryodhana.

Sonu was reportedly spotted on the sets of Kurukshetra at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. According to reports, he will be playing Arjuna in the film, which is directed by Naganna.

Sonu made his debut in Kannada in 2011 with Vishnuvardhana, which had Kichcha Sudeep in the titular role.

Kurukshetra is a Mahabharata-themed film, which is also Darshan’s 50th film. The period drama is bankrolled by filmmaker and MLA Munirathna.

Munirathna had told IndianExpress.com that Kurukshetra will be the most expensive film ever produced in Kannada and promised that it’ll be at par with Babruvahana (1977) and Mayura (1975). These epic films, starring legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, are touted to be the pride of Kannada film industry till date.

Kurukshetra will revolve around Duryodhana and writer JK Bharavi has penned the script for the Kurukshetra drawing inspiration from the rich Kannada literature, including Gadayuddha, written by one of the greatest Kannada poets Ranna.

The film has a huge star cast, including Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Ambareesh, Ravi Shankar, Saikumar, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Sneha and Hariprriya. Composer V Harikrishna is scoring the music for this magnum opus.

