Bigg Boss Telugu: Rana Daggubati sets screens on fire with Nene Raju Nene Mantri avatar, Sameer gets evicted

Weekends of the Bigg Boss Telugu get a star power with the existence of Jr NTR but this weekend the power doubled up with Rana Daggubati, who shared the screen space with the host of the show for the first time. The actor walked inside the Bigg Boss house in his Raja Jogendra avatar, his character from the upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Rana went inside the house, introduced the film to the housemates and played a few games on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Jr NTR sent yellow and black roses. Yellow roses for those who are friends and black for those who are not. At the end of the game, Rana was asked to share a yellow rose with the one who he felt was extremely positive in house, which he gave to contestant Mumaith Khan. When he exited the house and joined Jr NTR on the stage, Rana said that he feels contestants Dhanraj and Shiva Balaji have the capabilities to stay in the show until the end, and it will not be a surprise if they end up being the finalists.

Finally, Jr NTR revealed the name of the contestant who would not be able to continue his/her stint in the house. While many including Mumaith Khan, Kalpana and others were in danger, it was Sameer who was evicted. It was really shocking for the audience and the celebrities because Sameer is a known face. As he was leaving, he was given the power of Big Bomb. This time the one who receives Big Bomb will not be able to use couches, beds, tables or chairs and has to sit and sleep on the floor.

Now, on Monday, the housemates will be given a fun task but will also end up with nominations terror. So, stay tuned to know who gets under the threat of evictions this week.

