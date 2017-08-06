Bigg Boss Telugu: Rana Daggubati makes grand entry as Raja Jogendra, surpises Bigg Boss housemates

Bigg Boss Telugu: Rana Daggubati to visit Jr NTR show to promote Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Bigg Boss Telugu: Rana Daggubati to visit Jr NTR show to promote Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Rana Daggubati, who has been promoting his upcoming Telugu film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, has now headed to Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 to meet and greet the house members as Raja Jogendra, his character from the film. Rana, who also hosts a chat show on Gemini TV, would be sharing the screen space with his contemporary, Jr NTR, for the first time, who made his debut with Bigg Boss Telugu three weeks ago. Rana would go inside the Bigg Boss house and spend some time with the contestants. He would also assign some task for the entertainment of the audiences as well as the housemates.

Ever since Bigg Boss Telugu went on-air, the show has been doing really well in terms of TRPs. The audiences have been giving thumbs up to Jr NTR’s hosting. Recently, the actor also celebrated the success of his show’s first week. A weekly quoted a source saying, “It is the most expensive show to ever be created in Telugu television. It has one of the largest sets, with more than 10,000 sq ft area and nearly 750 people working on the project at any given point of time.”

While Bigg Boss Telugu is setting a momentum in terms of getting its own dedicated viewers, it lacks the kind of popularity Bigg Boss Tamil has achieved. While Jr NTR is doing really well as a host, the contestants have not been able to make a connection with audiences as even after two weeks, none of the housemates have risen to fame and popularity. Meanwhile, on the Tamil show, celebrity contestant Oviya has won hearts and her popularity knows no bound. The entire Tamil Nadu stood in her support but she chose to walk out of the show after a series of events she had to tackle inside the house.

Meanwhile, it is to be seen among the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu, including Sameer, Mumaith Khan, Kalpana and Archana, who would be the second contestant to be evicted from the house.

