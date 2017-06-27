Bigg Boss Telugu promo: What happened that shocked Junior NTR? Watch video

Bigg Boss Telugu: Junior NTR’s show to air on Maa TV. Bigg Boss Telugu: Junior NTR’s show to air on Maa TV.

Bigg Boss Telugu’s new promo, starring Junior NTR, is out and we are excited to see what the show has in store for us. The new promo, starring Tarak, captures the essence of Bigg Boss, which is a regional adaptation of American show Big Brother. In the Bigg Boss house, you are always being watched. While the contestants are quite prepped-up for the experience, Tarak seems to be nervous as this is his debut on television. In the promo, we see the actor surrounded by hundreds of cameras, pointed at him. Tarak panics and advises the crew members to place them in Bigg Boss house, not at his place. Well, this proves the actor would never have agreed to take up this challenge of spending three months with a bunch of strangers in a house, away from the world outside.

While Junior NTR would be hosting the show, there is no news about who would be the contestants on this show. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil has already started to air on television. The Tamil version is hosted by ace actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan. The Hindi Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan. While many other celebs including Amitabh Bachchan has hosted it in the past, Salman has emerged as by far the most popular host.

Talking about his television debut, Tarak said, “Television is one of the biggest mediums for entertainment. When I was approached by Star MAA to host Bigg Boss, the biggest ever show on Telugu Television, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer.”

Watch | Junior NTR’s Bigg Boss promo:

Apart from Bigg Boss, Junior NTR is prepping up for the release of his film, Jai Lava Kusa. In the film, the actor would be seen playing a triple role.

The film is set to be release on September 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd