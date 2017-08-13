Bigg Boss Telugu: Mahesh Kathi gets evicted, shares last words with contestants on Jr NTR’s demand

Bigg Boss Telugu: Mahesh Kathi becomes third celeb to leave the house. Bigg Boss Telugu: Mahesh Kathi becomes third celeb to leave the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu weekends are fun but also brings along the threat of eviction and the emotion of separation. After an emotional episode where Bigg Boss made housemates speak to their loved ones for a minute by asking them to make sacrifices, Jr NTR brought energy to the show as and when he stepped on the stage.

The actor also gave us a glimpse of some unseen footage of this week. In one of the clips, Mumaith Khan was seen flirting with Shiva Balaji, just to irritate him. Shiva is the new captain of the house, and the housemates were given the instruction to test Balaji’s patience and anger. But not everything was fun in the house. Mumaith almost made Archana cry for talking about their conversation to Aadarsh. But later, the two patched up.

Soon, Jr NTR revealed that among the contestants chosen by the housemates to be evicted, it is Mahesh Kathi who has been voted out by the audience. Mahesh, before leaving the house, shared his experience of being in the Bigg Boss house. He said he feels proud that he could survive in the house, without any connection with the outer world for more than two weeks. Mahesh also gave a piece of advice to the housemates. While he told Mumaith to be as she is, the film critic advised Adarsh to not get emotionally weak as then the chances of him being evicted become high.

As he was leaving from the stage, when Jr NTR asked him who would he throw Bigg Bomb on, Mahesh threw the bomb on Adarsh because of which he would have to clean utensils till the next announcement of Bigg Boss.

