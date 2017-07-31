Bigg Boss Telugu: Madhu Priya gets evicted, Jr NTR welcomes wild-card entrant Diksha Panth

Bigg Boss Telugu: Junior NTR introduces wild card entry. Bigg Boss Telugu: Junior NTR introduces wild card entry.

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu season one were quite entertaining. While watching Jr NTR on the small screen is already a plus point for his fans, the twists and turns that he brings on the show add excitement altogether. The second week of Bigg Boss saw the elimination of singer Madhu Priya. Madhu was extremely happy to be out of the show since she was not able to keep up with the game and the environment mentally, and even her health was suffering. When she came on the stage with Jr NTR, the actor gave her a task to mark everyone and share her observations about each inmate. While Mumaith Khan and Katti Kartika were among the highest scored for being true personalities, Archana and Hari Teja scored lowest.

In fact, when Jr NTR gave her the power of Big Bomb to make someone a servant and a ruler till Bigg Boss’ next announcement, Madhu was quick to tag Kalpana as the ruler and Archana as her servant. Madhu assigned her three tasks during this span. Archana would have to spoon feed Kalpana and do all the tasks which will be assigned to her by the new captain Prince.

ఇంతటి అవకాశాన్నిచ్చిన బిగ్ బాస్ వారికి, స్టార్ మా ఛానల్ వారికి, ఛానల్ సిబ్బందికి మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కృతజ్ఞతలు. పెనాల్టీ లాంటివి పుకార్లు మాత్రమే — Sampoornesh Babu (@sampoornesh) July 30, 2017

Jr NTR also called Sampoornesh Babu on stage, who had left the show on his own right after the second week began in the house. Sampoornesh apologised to his fans, to the show makers and Jr NTR for exiting the show and not being able to stay upbeat in house. Jr NTR also made the housemates watch some video clips and asked them to guess the conversations that had happened between the concerned housemates.

At last, the actor left the viewers in shock by inviting the first wild-card entry in the show. The actor called Diksha Panth, who is an actor by profession. Now, let’s see if the dynamics in the house changes because of this new entrant.

