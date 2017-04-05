Big Boss Kannada winner Pratham attempts suicide, alleges torture by friend

Pratham, Kannada actor and Big Boss season 5 winner attempted suicide on April 5. Pratham, Kannada actor and Big Boss season 5 winner attempted suicide on April 5.

Pratham, the winner of Big Boss Kannada season 4, attempted suicide on April 5. He went live on Facebook from his home at Basaveshwar Nagar. In this live video posted on his official page, Pratham said that he is taking this extreme step because of misunderstanding between him and his friend Lokesh.

He said, “I am disturbed a lot due to harassment from Lokesh. I am not able to bear the torture of Lokesh. I am yet to receive prize amount from the TV channel but many people are asking me when I am planning to distribute that money to the needy people.” He blamed the media for publishing false news about him. The Big Boss contestant had promised to donate the money that he won through the contest. Post his victory, people questioned him when he was going to donate the money and why he hadn’t done it so far.

In the live video, he said, “I have received the cheque only now and I do not wish to keep a single penny to myself.” He also showed the cheque and passbooks of his account. He also explained that his friend Lokesh had misused his name, and is even now trying to ruin his reputation. He also said, “Anything that I do is being wrongly projected. I cannot take it anymore. This will be my final Facebook Live video and sorry If I have hurt anyone.”

Before ending the live video, the Kannada actor said, “They are claiming that I demanded Rs 60,000 to attend an event organised by an orphanage, which is not true. Even a status updated on my Facebook page is being interpreted in a wrong way. I never imagined committing suicide in my life, but these people are not letting me lead a peaceful life. At least let my death become a lesson for you all.”

Pratham was admitted to a hospital by his friends, according to reports. However, there is no update about his condition as of now. There is also speculation that all of this was a publicity stunt by the actor.

