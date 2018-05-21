Bhojpuri actor Manisha Rai dies in a road accident

The 45-year-old Bhojpuri film actor Manisha Rai was killed when a car hit the motorcycle on which she was travelling. The 45-year-old Bhojpuri film actor Manisha Rai was killed when a car hit the motorcycle on which she was travelling.

Bhojpuri actor Manisha Rai, who is known for playing the lead role in Ujjwal Pandey’s short film Kohabar, died in a road accident in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, when a car hit her motorbike. The accident happened on May 18. The actor was 45 years old.

As per a PTI report, the shocking incident took place at Chhitauni village when the car hit her motorcycle. She died on the spot. More details of the death reveal that the Kohabar fame Bhojpuri actor was on the way to a nearby filming site when the unfortunate incident took place. Manisha Rai’s associate Sanjiv Mishra was also said to be on the bike with the actor. Reportedly, he has sustained injuries from the accident.

According to a statement shared by the police, as per a report by DNA, the 45-year-old Bhojpuri film actor was killed when a car hit the motorcycle on which she was travelling. Superintendent of Police S P Ganguly also confirmed the news.

“Manisha Rai, a Bhojpuri film actor died on the spot,” she said. “She was on her way to a nearby shooting site with her associate Sanjiv Mishra on the motorcycle”, Ganguly added. She also said that the car driver did not even stop and help. The police are on the lookout for the driver.

