Bhojpuri actor Anjali Srivastava allegedly commits suicide at her Mumbai home

Anjali Srivastava, a Bhojpuri actor, allegedly committed suicide. Anjali Srivastava, a Bhojpuri actor, allegedly committed suicide.

Bhojpuri actor Anjali Srivastava died at her residence in Mumbai today. As reported by DN Nagar police station, the actor was found dead at her Juhu residence when the police went to her house at noon today. Anjali’s relatives apparently asked the police for an inquiry, when they couldn’t get in touch with her despite calling her repeatedly. Anjali was staying in a rented place in the Parimal Society in a posh locale of Juhu. The police spoke to the landlord who opened the house with a duplicate key for investigation.

On entering the house, the police allegedly found Anjali’s dead body hanging to a ceiling fan with a saree. The police has taken Anjali’s dead body to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. There was no suicide note found in this case, and police is investigating further.

ANI tweeted, “Mumbai: A 29-year-old actor Anjali Srivastav allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Andheri West.”

Mumbai: A 29-year-old actor Anjali Shrivastav allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Andheri West — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

Anjali recently shot for her Bhojpuri film, Kehu Ta Dil Mein Ba, also starring Aditya Kashyap, Gopal Rai, Prem Dubey, Raja and others in pivotal roles. She has appeared in quite many Bhojpuri films earlier.

Her last Facebook post was on June 6 when she wished her mother and father a happy wedding anniversary. She shared a video of her parents on the timeline and wrote, “Happy marriage anniversary mom n dad love u…..” while a lot of her posts are dedicated to her family and friends, she has also shared some quotes which signals towards a hurtful past.

Couple of weeks back, actor Kritika Choudhary also died in her apartment. Her decomposed body was found when police entered her flat after her neighbours complained of a foul smell from her flat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd