Bhojpuri actor Anjali Shrivastav death: Was it murder or suicide? Mother reveals new details

Anjali Shrivastav was found dead in her Mumbai apartment. Anjali Shrivastav was found dead in her Mumbai apartment.

The 29-year-old Bhojpuri actor was found dead on Monday afternoon in her rented apartment at Parimal Society in Juhu lane. According to the police, her body was found by her landlord after her parents contacted him as Anjali did not answer her phone for two days. When the landlord used a duplicate key to enter Shrivastav’s apartment, he found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree, an officer said.

However, the victim’s mother has another story to tell. She reports that she had a word with her daughter the night before her death and everything was fine. As reported by ANI, she said “We just want the police to probe the matter thoroughly. Neither the door of her apartment was closed from inside nor did she leave a suicide note. I am very sure that she didn’t commit suicide.” Anjali’s Facebook posts have also revealed that she shared a pretty close bond with her parents.

She added, “She was fine and was talking very nicely. I was there till June 5 and as soon as I went back home this incident took place. I can’t believe that she did this.” A case of accidental death has been registered. “We received a call at 12:47 pm and were told that a woman had committed suicide,” said Vasant Pingale, senior inspector, D N Nagar police station.

Shrivastav has worked in several Bhojpuri films and was allegedly living alone in Mumbai after her parents returned to Allahabad, two years ago. The police said the watchman at Parimal society had seen Shrivastav on Saturday when she had left home for some errands and returned shortly after. Her body has been sent to the Cooper hospital for postmortem.

Having worked in several Bhojpuri films, she acted last in the recent action-comedy film, Kehu Ta Dilme Ba.

