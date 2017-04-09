Before Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli thanks fans for love and criticism as he crosses 3 million followers on Twitter

SS Rajamouli to host a grand music launch event in Chennai today. SS Rajamouli to host a grand music launch event in Chennai today.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series has definitely united the entire country’s film industries where everyone is desperately waiting to know the answer to one question: ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?’ While the answer is on its way with Baahubali: The Conclusion to be screened on your nearby theatres on April 28, the director is getting more and more reasons to celebrate his film and the love that he has garnered from across the nation in last two years. The director has crossed the mark of 3 million followers on Twitter and has thanked his fans for support and criticism.

He wrote, “3M hearts….You loved me, praised me, supported me, criticised me, helped me, enlightened me, treated me as your family. Thank you.” In another tweet, “😙 for those who like 🙏 for those who dislike. Please be who you are…Ill be who I am…”

Check out SS Rajamouli’s tweets:

3M hearts…. You loved me, praised me, supported me, criticised me, helped me, enlightened me, treated me as your family. Thank you. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 9, 2017

😙 for those who like

🙏 for those who dislike

Please be who you are..

Ill be who I am.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 9, 2017

Tamil audio release of #Baahubali2 the conclusion in Chennai today at YMCA ground…very excited…. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 9, 2017

Baahubali: The Conclusion is going to have a grand music launch event in Chennai. Expressing his excitement over the same, SS Rajamouli wrote, “Tamil audio release of #Baahubali2 the conclusion in Chennai today at YMCA ground…very excited.” Before the release of the second part of Baahubali series, the filmmakers have re-released the first part, Baahubali: The Beginning on April 7.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, Baahubali: The Conclusion will have the biggest release in India with 6500 screens across the nation. The film is said to be the biggest film of the year, with expected box office collection of over Rs 500 crore in domestic. The film is also being released in IMAX format.

