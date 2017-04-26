Before Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya has this to say about the film

Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya shared a thank you note on Twitter. Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya shared a thank you note on Twitter.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to release, and the cast and crew are all set for the premiere of the movie. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, this is the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning. The advance booking all over the country has seen an unprecedented response from the audience. So much so, that an extra show has been added in Trivandrum after fans’ request. After seeing the love that the audience have showered on this sequel, SS Karthikeya, son of SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to thank everyone. SS Karthikeya, who also worked on Baahubali said, “The thoughts and dreams of a creator wouldn’t have reached the silver screen if not for Shobu Garu and Prasad Garu’s unconditional faith and belief that we’re doing something great here.”

A journey etched so deep into me! A journey that defined me! A journey called #Baahubali! pic.twitter.com/b7H35zSxv7 — S.S.Karthikeya (@ssk1122) April 25, 2017

He also thanked his father, and mother Rama for being a part of the most important journey of his life. He said, “Baba, amma and Mayu! I’m so happy that the most important journey of my life turned out to be something that I shared with you! I can’t wait to watch this movie on the big screens wrapped in your embrace.”

He worked as an assistant director with his father and was a part of this project for the last six years. During the pre-release event in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli thanked his wife, in the cutest way possible. While many say that it is not a good idea to work with a spouse, or for that matter family, SS Rajamouli’s family has done an amazing job. From father KV Vijayendra Prasad to son and grandson, the three different generations have worked on this project.

