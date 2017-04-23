Baahubali: The Beginning had a sure shot success recipe, would Baahubali 2 send out a message?

Baahubali franchise has pulled all stops to showcase its protagonists as no less than demigods. Baahubali franchise has pulled all stops to showcase its protagonists as no less than demigods.

Baahubali Universe is expanding and is set to etch an indelible mark on Indian consciousness as a modern day myth. Usually, in any myth, we expect enchanting adventures from the protagonists setting out on torturous journeys. It was true for many mythological figures such as Ulysses, Thor, Achilles, etc. Likewise, Baahubali franchise has pulled all stops to showcase its protagonists as no less than demigods, waiting to be tested by insurmountable conflicts. Modern-day VFX does the trick, weaving magic on the screen, which saves us from imagining things in our head from cryptic writings of mythologies.

Baahubali first installment deserves great aplomb for keeping it simple yet magnificent in its imagination, especially with the last twist in the tale: Why did Katappa kill Baahubali? However, to touch the nerve of the audience, even a magnum opus such as this has to trade on the set pattern of norms. It has to identify with contemporary value system. It must have a simplistic narrative that leads to untidy conclusions.

People love it, because it tells a story of an abandoned rightful heir, Shivudu, embarking on a journey, in turn knowing the history of his lineage, and eventually in the second part will seek justice from his evil uncle. For a viewer, happiness will know no bounds when the heir apparent would assume the crown, though it represents a mere change of hands between kin.

Peppered with the virtues of a favoured prince, Amarendra Baahubali; the loyalty of a slave warrior, Kattappa; the wickedness of a father-son duo Bhallala Deva and Bijjala Deva, the movie is a delectable watch. In the first part, the loyalty of Kattappa towards the thrown of Mahishmati sat well with the audience and became USP of the movie. Ironically the servitude of the skillful swordsman, who could have become a warlord on his rights, did not irritate. Of course, it did when he had to perform duties for the evil king, and his slavery was innocuous as long as he did for Baahubali or Mata Sivagami.

There were some reveling moments: at one point, when Aslam Khan invites Kattappa to dine with him, he replies, slaves are not allowed to dine with kings, nobody can buy my freedom, and whoever gets born into my caste will be a slave for the crown. And this becomes a matter of loyalty for Khan rather than an issue of injustice and hierarchy.

In fact, the film again referred to this while praising the virtues of young prince Baahubali who forces Kattappa to share his food with him. It is portrayed that upper-caste invitation for inter-dining is an act of greatness and redemption of privileges that comes with birth.

In every mythology, we find dabs of morality and sense of justice that help them stand apart from the crowd, and here we still have a second part where things can turn for better where Shivudu alias Mahendra Baahubali not only finds justice for his mother, walks in the footsteps of his father, but also would make sure that slavery as that of Kattappa does not exist. He should not stop at dining but share power with the slave. And Kattappa no longer has to be abided by duty to the crown. I for one want to see Kattappa as the king of Mahishmati as everything wraps up. This would be-be the true justice, considering his experience that should not be overwhelmed by somebody parachuting from the mountains with surname Baahubali to stake claims. But the cinematic scope is a different beast to handle justice.

