Baahubali director SS Rajamouli regrets talking about Sridevi: It’s a mistake

SS Rajamouli says that he has huge respect for Sridevi. SS Rajamouli says that he has huge respect for Sridevi.

Baahubali-Sridevi controversy doesn’t seem to die anytime soon. A lot has been reported about Sridevi rejecting the part of Sivagami in Baahubali that was eventually played by Ramya Krishnan. It was widely reported that Sridevi rejected the role as she didn’t get the remuneration demanded by her for the role. Makers, hence, offered the role to Ramya who was later applauded for giving a stunning performance.

Sridevi was apparently hurt by SS Rajamouli’s comments and said in an interview, “First of all, I can’t believe he (Rajamouli) would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any kind of demands. Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I’ve turned down in the past. I think it’s highly impolite to talk about the films you don’t do.”

Now, SS Rajamouli in an interview to DNA says that he regrets talking about Sridevi. Baahubali director also says that he has a huge respect for the actor. “As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn’t have discussed the details on a public platform. That’s a mistake. And I regret it,” SS Rajamouli said.

“I have huge respect for Srideviji as a flag-bearer of the southern film industries in Mumbai for many years. I wish her all the best. And I wish Mom a big success as the trailer looks very intriguing and promising,” the director added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd