Baahubali’s Devasena and Amarendra to return. Anushka Shetty confirmed as Prabhas’ leading lady in Saaho

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to work together yet again. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to work together yet again.

Baahubali The Conclusion had created a huge fan following for onscreen pair Anushka Shetty and Prabhas, who had played the roles of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali respectively. After the release of the magnum opus, Prabhas announced his next project Saaho and since then, fans were agog to know if Anushka will become his co-star yet again. But now, the fans have all sort of reasons to celebrate as according to the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Anushka has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Isn’t that a great news?

If this report is true then Saaho would mark the fifth film together after two series of Baahubali, Billa and Mirchi for the two. Interestingly, Prabhas and Anushka have always been one of the most loved couple on-screen. They have also been rumoured to have been in a relationship for long now. Also recently, a report on Prabhas getting married to a businessman’s daughter had broken hearts. However, nothing about his wedding has got confirmed as of yet.

Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali received much appreciation and recognition across the globe. The film has created some massive box office records, and is expecting a release in China soon, making it possible for the film to compete with Dangal to become highest grossing Indian film ever in the history. Now his next Saaho would face some tough competition since the world has its eyes on him and his film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is supposedly in talks with Karan Johar, who is keen to launch him in Bollywood. He was also spotted attending a house party with Karan and other celebrities in Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd