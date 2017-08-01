Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati on his International project, Hyderabad drug case and his new found love in boxing

Rana Daggubati talks about life after Baahubali, and his next, Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Rana Daggubati talks about life after Baahubali, and his next, Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

It might take Rana Daggubati sometime to break through the aura created by Baahubali’s Bhallaladeva but this has not stopped him from taking up challenges or roles which are different than what he has done before. The actor who made his debut with Leader (2010), reached a different height altogether after the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film.

When indianexpress.com asked him if he feels that Baahubali has given him a second life as an actor, Rana said, “I have done only five films. So, cannot say that Baahubali is like my second life as an actor. Each film is different. I have done Bollywood too. With Baahubali, the difference is that it was a franchise film. It changed the most because of its functionality.”

But is there a possibility of the third part in Baahubali franchise? Rana says, “Well, we don’t have anything on cards right now.”

There were reports that the actor has signed an international project too. On being asked about the same, the actor did not reveal much but gave a confirmation saying, “Well, I am in talks but the project has not been confirmed.”

An actor always has to be careful about his diet and body shape. Rana, who co-owns Bahubali Boxers in Super Boxing League, is no different when it comes to fitness. The actor is quite watchful about his diet and his body.

Talking about fitness and how his regime has changed from the time he was doing Baahubali to now for his next film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, the actor equips, “Well, my workout regime changes according to my films and the characters I play. For Baahubali, I had to look stronger, bulkier and had to put on a lot of muscle weight. For Nene Raju Nene Mantri, I had to move anti-clock wise and reset my body type. My basic fitness mantra remains the same. I try to keep myself stick to the clean things.”

He also owns a team in Pro-Kabaddi League and now, the actor has got his interest in boxing, which is not yet popular among the masses. So, why did he choose boxing? “They said the same thing when I chose Kabaddi, now it changed. It’s the second most watched sports now. It’s important for us to nourish many different sports. It is getting recognition.”

But at the forum of sports, the actor did not shy away from talking about the on-going drug controversy that has put the entire South industry under question.

“The issue is being handled well but it has been blown out of proportion. I have repeated this over and over again that if some person decides to take drugs, it has nothing to do with me or my city. There are things that need attention. There are more alarming issues. So, it would be better that we all concentrate on that,” said the 32-year-old actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd