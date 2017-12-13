Will the most eligible bachelor of India Prabhas become the face of a matrimonial website?

Prabhas is prepping up for Saaho. Prabhas is prepping up for Saaho.

Baahubali star Prabhas is undoubtedly the most eligible bachelor in our country. Ever since the magnum opus hit the screens, women across the globe have been going gaga over the actor. In fact, it was reported that Prabhas was flooded with marriage proposals. And now, in addition to it, we hear that the actor has been approached to become the face of two leading matrimonial websites.

It is said that the websites have approached the actor and have offered humongous amounts of money. While Prabhas is considering his options in terms of endorsements, he hasn’t yet given the nod to the websites but is likely to take a call soon.

The actor meanwhile is busy with his much-awaited project Saaho. High on action and drama, Saaho is expected to hit the screens in 2018. The first look of the film was released on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday. The film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Apart from Prabhas, the project would mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. While Shraddha would be playing the love interest of Prabhas, Neil will be the antagonist of the story.

A UV Creations production, Saaho is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth. The music for the film is being composed by the superhit trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics are written by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya.

