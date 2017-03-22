Baahubali 2 will catch audience attention for its hugeness, grandeur: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli thinks Baahubali 2 got the attention of viewers because of its grandeur. SS Rajamouli thinks Baahubali 2 got the attention of viewers because of its grandeur.

After expressing his happiness over the overwhelming response his film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion trailer has been receiving on the internet, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is now excited about the release of the film in the IMAX format. Sharing his excitement on his social media account Rajamouli wrote, “very excited that #Baahubali2 will release in @IMAX format, which enhances the hugeness & the spirit of Baahubali..”

He also mentioned one of the many reasons for rousing reception of the Baahubali franchise from the fans on internet. “One of the reasons Baahubali franchise got the attention of the viewers is, the scale & grandeur with which we designed & created each part,” tweeted Rajamouli.

Also read | Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli clarifies on Chiranjeevi giving voice-over for film

Until now, all the versions of Baahubali 2 trailer have amassed a combined 50 million views on YouTube and Facebook in 24 hours of its release. The record is an evidence of the amount of interest the film has managed to generate among the moviegoers worldwide.

Check out SS Rajamouli tweets here:

very excited that #Baahubali2 will release in @IMAX format, which enhances the hugeness & the spirit of Baahubali.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2017

One of the reasons Baahubali franchise got the attention of the viewers is, the scale & grandeur with which we designed & created each part. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2017

But editing the 2.20-minutes long trailer of the film was not a piece of cake. Vamsi Atluri who has edited the trailer of the magnum opus earlier said that it took him 25 versions to lock the final trailer of Baahubali 2. “We had different versions of the trailer. Just like how it takes different drafts to lock the final script, we had about 25 versions of the trailer. The 25th version of the trailer is what the whole world got to see,” he told IANS.

Also read| SS Rajamouli overjoyed as Baahubali 2 trailer garners 50 million views in 24 hours

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is slated for worldwide release on April 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. While filmmaker Karan Johar is releasing the Hindi version via Dharma Productions, the Malayalam version will be released by Global United Media. The film also features Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd