Baahubali 2 to be followed by Baahubali TV series, virtual reality film: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli confirms a 10-episode Baahubali TV series. SS Rajamouli confirms a 10-episode Baahubali TV series.

SS Rajamouli had earlier declared that Baahubali: The Conclusion would be an end to the series of Baahubali as far as the films are concerned. However, he says that his characters and the story plot would live on forever. Explaining the same, he said, “Baahubali is a world and not just a film. We have book, TV series, virtual reality films and games coming up. I think books and films have always complemented each other. I’m pretty sure the book would give a better experience to the readers.” Talking about the TV series, the director said, “It would be a 10 episode TV series. Not like these bad daily soaps you watch. It would give a film-like experience.”

SS Rajamouli also promised his audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. However, he is adamant that he wouldn’t present his film in 3D form. He said, “I hate 3D. Technically, it gives you depth but doesn’t capture the scale. It brings the scale down. 2D enhances the scale. Since the film is larger than life, I did not wanted to compromise on anything.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Baahubali has changed how regional films were seen before, Rajamouli agrees and credits his starcast for being so patient and confident but he thanked Prabhas for always considering Baahubali an international product. “Prabhas had utmost confidence in the film from day one of the shoot. He kept insisting that we are making an international film. He pushed and motivated us.” Agreeing with the director, Rana Daggubati also stated, “I have been in the industry for seven years. I debuted with a Telugu film, did Bollywood too and a cameo in Tamil film. All this time, I wished for this demarcation of being called ‘regional cinema’ to go away, which happened only with Baahubali and I can’t thank SS Rajamouli enough. I think more such films will be made in the future. So, it’s a really good time to be in the industry.”

Also read | Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli on why Sivagami needs her own book

While we already know about how characters of Prabhas and Rana have gone on to become larger than life, Rajamouli says the sequel would leave us moved when we see two strong women, Sivagami and Devasena, going against each other. “The chemistry between Sivagami and Devasena is quite striking. Both are so strong and share such a love-hate relationship that their 20-30 mins of confrontation on screen will make you wonder and won’t let you move from your seats. Whenever we would sit to edit that scene, I would forget about everything and just watch them. Audience would experience the same.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd