Baahubali 2 to 2.0: 13 south Indian films we are excited about in 2017

The year 2016 was an interesting year for the south Indian film industry and the fans. The growth of the regional film industry saw a spike in the blockbuster business with more number of films making more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Malayalam film industry, which has tapped its unused potential in the commercial space with Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, was a winner. South Indian fans also got to watch superstar Rajinikanth in action on the big screen after two long years.

While commercial films like Vijay’s Theri, Jr NTR’s Janatha Garage among others created several box office records, the year 2016 also gave us content-driven films like Visaranai, Kammattipadam among others. But, the new year is already a most exciting year for the movie buffs as most of the anticipated films have been slated to release in 2017.

Baahubali: The Conclusion





Without an iota of doubt, the final part of the two-part epic series is the highly-awaited film across the country. The film, which was initially announced to release in 2016, was postponed to 2017 due to delays in production. The film, directed by Rajamouli, is now scheduled to release in next April and will finally answer the question of the decade– Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?

2.0





The sequel to 2010’s Enthiran is another most-anticipated film of 2017. The film, which is fast nearing the completion, also marks the debut of Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar in the south, who is playing the main antagonist in the film. The expectations around the film shot up to the next level after the filmmaker unveiled the first looks of the leading actors, promising the audience an epic face off between good and evil.

Bairavaa:





The south Indian fans will kickstart the year with Bairavaa, which is slated to open in theatres on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal. The film has been the favouite of the trade since it went on the floors, thanks to Vijay’s 2016 film Theri, which became Kollywood’s biggest money-spinner. Since it is also Vijay’s 60th film, it is also special for the actor’s fans.

Khaidi No 150:



Chiranjeevi’s out-and-out action film is slated to release on Sankranti. Khaidi No 150, a remake of Tamil hit Kaththi, marks Chiranjeevi’s return to the big screen after a decade.

1971 – Beyond Borders



The forthcoming war movie is part of the Major Mahadevan series of Mohanlal. 1971 – Beyond Borders, a prequel to Kurukshetra, is based on the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Mohanlal will play a double role, one as iconic Major Mahadevan and as his dad Colonel Sahadevan. Mohanlal’s another film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which was supposed to release on Christmas 2016, will now open in theatres early next year.

Ezra:





Prithviraj’s upcoming horror thriller will also open in theatres in 2017 as the filmmakers were forced to postpone the film release date due to an ongoing crisis in the Malayalam film industry. The film, set in the Kerala’s Jewish background, is said to be the most honest attempt at the horror genre.

Lucifer:





This is another highly-awaited film for Malayalam film fans as it marks Prithviraj’s debut as a director. What’s more, Mohanlal will be playing the lead role. And we don’t need to say anything more as to why this is a most-anticipated film.

Gautamiputra Satakarni:





The Telugu film fans will kick-start the year with this epic period film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film is special for his fans, as it is 100th film in his successful career and the trailer of the film has promised the audience a visual treat on an epic scale.

Singam 3:

Actor Suriya’s much-awaited film was postponed thrice before the filmmaker finally locked the Republic Day weekend in 2017 to release the film. Singam 3 is the most popular film in the Singam franchise created by director Hari.

Velaiilla Pattathari 2:





The sequel to 2014 film is highly-awaited for more than one reason: The film brings back our favourite character Raghuvaran and marks the comeback of Kajol in Kollywood after 20 years. The Bollywood actor has been roped in to play an important role, who was last seen in 1997 film Minsara Kanavu. What’s more, the film is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Thala 57:





Ajith’s forthcoming film is yet to get a title, but it has been getting a lot of attention on social media, thanks to the new fit avatar of its lead actor. Ajith is said to be playing a spy in the film, which is directed by Siva. The film also marks the Kollywood debut of Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan.

Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss film



The title of the bilingual film is expected to be revealed in January. Ace filmmaker Murugadoss is taking his sweet time to complete his maiden film with Mahesh Babu, which is the actor’s debut in Tamil. The film is said to be the 2.0 version of the director’s 2012 super-hit movie Thuppakki.

The Great Father:





After a not so great year at the box office, Mammootty is tipped to revive his stardom in 2017 with this family drama-cum-thriller. The film is produced by Prithviraj and has Arya and Shena in important roles.

