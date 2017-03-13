Baahubali 2 teaser: Prabhas is all set for a war like we have never seen before. Watch video

Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas as Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladev. Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas as Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladev.

After releasing many posters from the film, the makers of Baahubali have escalated the expectation and curiosity around Baahubali: The Conclusion by teasing the fans with an exclusive glimpse of the trailer, which is scheduled for March 16 release. Though there is not much time left when the trailer of the SS Rajamouli magnum opus will finally be revealed and the world would find out why Kattappa killed Baahubali but the audience is getting impatient as the time is drawing near. In the glimpse, we see Baahubali aka Prabhas drenched in blood but looking at somebody. Now, who is this man who has made Prabhas angry? We have to wait till the trailer releases.

SS Rajamouli had said that the trailer of the film would release in theatres on the same day of its release. While the Hindi version of the film is backed by the ace producer and director Karan Johar , its Tamil version will be distributed by Sri Thenandel Films for Chennai and Chengaplet. The film will also be dubbed in Malayala and its distribution rights have been taken by Global United Media.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Well, everything about the film has left us pleasantly surprised. The director has promised that the second season of the film will be grander than the first one. In a recent interview, “First part is an introduction of characters, we haven’t really gotten into the plot. The characters are established and we’ve given all a hookline. The first part was starters and the second part is the actual meal,” said Rajamouli.

Watch Baahubali: The Conclusion teaser:

Also read | Baahubali 2 poster: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s bloody avatars will make you desperate for the film. See pic

Baahubali 2 boasts of an all-star cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. It will open in theatres on April 28 simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd