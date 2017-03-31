Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli on why Sivagami needs her own book

Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli explains the importance of Sivagami at the book launch of The Rise of Sivagami. Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli explains the importance of Sivagami at the book launch of The Rise of Sivagami.

SS Rajamouli was on to something when he said at the launch of Baahubali 2 trailer that he is done with Baahubali films but Baahubali, the franchise, is alive and kicking. And now, the first book of Baahubali series, The Rise of Sivagami, is out and its launch was just the kind of event we have come to expect from Rajamouli and team. Present at the launch was the book’s author, Anand Neelkantan, along with Rajamouli, ‘Sivagami’ Ramya Krishnan and Rana Daggubati.

But instead of Baahubali, why make the first book about the film’s rajmata, Sivagami? And should we read the book before we go and watch the spectacle of the year, Baahubali 2? “Yes, it will enhance the experience of watching the film when you realise how she became rajmata, he book is about formation of the character. If you read the book, it will give you shades of her,” is Rajamouli’s honest answer. Talking further about what gave them the idea to write a book on Sivagami, author Neelakantan says, “The moment when Sivagami sits on the throne feeding milk to two babies together moments after she cuts the throat of a traitor is the time when we were sure we wanted to write a book on her.”

And here is a gem about Sivagami: At one point of time, all she wanted was revenge from Mahishmati for killing her father but she then went on to become the country’s mother goddess. The actors, meanwhile, has complete faith in their director. When asked about how they prepped for their roles, both Ramya and Rana took Rajamouli’s name. ”

“All the prep was done by Rajamouli. I followed what he told me,” Ramya said and added, “Yes this is the best role of my career. The whole film we shot before the release of the first.”

But could she have predicted the film will go on to become a phenomenon? “The fact that this all is happening is hard to sink in. I’m not able to believe that Sivagami happened and has been liked by so many people,” Ramya said.

The Rise of Sivagami is first from the triology written by author Neelkantan. It would talk about the journey of Sivagami from being a wife to becoming the queen of Mahishmati. SS Rajamouli has said that he would like to make TV series out of the triology, which in itself in a celebration for fans.

The film, which stars Prabhas as Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladev, is scheduled for April 28 release.

