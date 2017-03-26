Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli film to release on record number of screens in Kerala, US

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 will create a new record in terms of its worldwide screen count. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 will create a new record in terms of its worldwide screen count.

Director SS Rajamouli’s highly-awaited film Baahubali: The Conclusion is set for a record-breaking opening in India. The latest buzz is that the distributors of the Malayalam version have also planned to give the epic film the biggest launch in Kerala. The film is said to release in more than 300 screens, which will surpass the screen count of the first part, Baahubali: The Beginning.

Earlier, superstar Rajinikanth’s film Kabali was released on over 300 screens and had 1000 plus shows on its opening day in Kerala. Will Baahubali do more number of shows in Kerala than Kabali? Probably, yes. The film, meanwhile, will get the biggest opening in international markets. The Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions of the film will reportedly release on more than 750 screens in the US. According to the trade analysts, this is the biggest and a new benchmark for an Indian film.

Baahubali 2 will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously and will hit a whopping 6,500 screens in India alone on April 28. And in the UK it will be premiered as a part of the UK-India Year of Culture events. The trailer of the film was recently released and received a mind blowing response as it raked in more than 100 million views in record time and became the most liked Indian video on YouTube.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the film, the filmmakers have planned a spectacular pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday at Ramoji Film City. The makers will hold a special event for its Tamil version in Chennai, on April 9.

