Baahubali 2 secrets revealed: SS Rajamouli shows Baahubali: The Conclusion sets. Watch video

Baahubali 2 is, without a doubt, the most awaited film of the year. The film has been kept so much of a secret, we are surprised it is covered under Official Secrets Act! But it is time Mahishmati starts revealing its secrets. A recent video has been posted where Anupama Chopra is on the sets of the film along with the film’s director, SS Rajamouli, its Baahubali (Prabhas) and his killer Kattappa (played by Sathyaraj).

As the video takes us to the iconic spots of Baahubali — where Kattappa killed Baahubali to aerial shots of the entire kingdom — we get to meet Prabhas, who plays the character of Amrendra Baahubali in the film. The actor admits that after two years, he started feeling monotonous and wanted to take a break. He said that he wanted to do another film in between and come back later for the Baahubali: The Conclusion but he couldn’t do so.

In conversation with Film Companion, the actor said, “I know him for 10 years now. He is a big director and Baahubali is the biggest project of India. In between, I took six months break. I wanted to small films, do it and comeback. I couldn’t. Rajamouli, his passion for his kept us going. Without him, none of us would have been here. In every 10 days, he shows us something which excites us and keeps us bonded and onboard. That is why we are working on the project for four years, else it wouldn’t have happened.” He further added that he has his next two projects sorted as well.

Watch Baahubali: The Conclusion’s sets and Anupama Chopra’s entire interview:

Unlike Baahubali, his next two films are not heroic in nature but one of them is a light-hearted drama while the other is anti-hero kind of character. He also made it clear that he cannot do dark roles nor does he watch something that’s negative in nature.

When Kattappa aka Sathyaraj walked in, of course, the question ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali’ had to be asked. But the actor very smartly answered, ‘Because my director told me to.’ He said that he is extremely overwhelmed with the kind of response the film and his character has got.

“Everyone in the world is asking me the same thing that why Kattappa killed Baahubali. Interestingly, I don’t even get irritated by that question. I knew the character would become famous but had no idea that it would gain so much popularity across the nation. I feel happy about it.” On being asked if he fears that whatever he do next would not be able to surpass his Kattappa character, he said he does not fear being typecasted as he has done a wide range of characters in his career, from being Virus from 3 Idiots in its Tamil version to being Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath’s Tamil remake.

Even the director SS Rajamouli seems pretty confident about his story. He says that everyday they are so busy in their shoots that what the world expects out of him, he is away from those gossips. Well, April is just around the corner and soon the mystery will be revealed. The film’s look that has been released so far promises another unforgettable cinematic experience, which we cannot wait to experience.

