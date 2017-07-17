Baahubali 2 remains unconquerable, completes successful 75 days run at the box office

Baahubali 2: This Prabhas-starrer is making headlines yet again. Baahubali 2: This Prabhas-starrer is making headlines yet again.

India is still celebrating the release of the magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, which has conquered the barrier of languages across the nation. This Telugu film, which was dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil, is still sprinting at the box office and running successfully since its release. Baahubali 2 has completed 75 days at the theaters and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it touches 100 days, making yet another record in the history of Indian cinema.

Recently, the film was premiered at Tokyo and Osaka. A fan shared some pictures from the screening and wrote, “Pls have a look at pics of the Baahubali special events in Tokyo & Osaka.We’re thankful 2 you for this movie!” The picture shows some happy faces, and it also proves that not only in India but Baahubali is creating a rage on the international screens too. During the first few weeks of its release abroad, Baahubali 2 screening was extended in many countries including Russia on public demand, which has never happened before.

Last month, the film premiered at Moscow International Film Festival too. SS Rajamouli, who flied to Russia for the event, wrote, “Very excited to be in Russia for Moscow international film festival. Proud that #Baahubali2 is selected as the opening film.”

In terms of box office numbers, Baahubali 2 collected Rs 1567 crore worldwide (cumulative figure of all languages), according to the latest report on Boxofficeindia.com till June 1. The SS Rajamouli is still waiting for its China release.

