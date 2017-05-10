Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati reveals the shocking secret of Bhalladeva’s wife

Rana Daggubati finally opens up on Bhallaladev’s wife. Rana Daggubati finally opens up on Bhallaladev’s wife.

Baahubali 2 was about how Amarendra Baahubali’s son Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas in a double role) takes revenge from Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati) who got his father killed. While we all know about the family tree of Amrendra, played by Prabhas, nobody knew who Rana’s character got married to and how his son Bhadra came into existence. Fans were delighted to know Why Kattappa killed Baahubali but they were left with yet another question: who is Bhallaladeva’s wife? Now, after almost three weeks of Baahubali: The Conclusion release, Rana spoke about his on-screen son Bhadra. In an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Rana ended the curiosity and said, “You can tell people he was a surrogate kid. He does not have a mom.”

Well, his answer may crack you up or leave you with a few more questions but it is obvious that it will have no effect on Baahubali 2’s box office performance. The film is breaking box office records with each passing day and has emerged as a BO phenomenon. Baahubali 2 and its success has definitely united the film industry across the nation but people still have been talking about the reasons as to why Baahubali could not have been attempted by Bollywood. However, Rana feels the comparison is unfair. “You cannot bifurcate industries or set-ups as secure or insecure. All kinds of people exist everywhere. We were a group of people who had the vision to make this great grand film. We knew some time would be needed but we would be part of timeless cinema. There was no other thought in mind,” opines Rana.

Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Conclusion has become the highest grossing film of all time making the benchmark of Rs 1000 crore at the box office. While the film has become the fastest film to enter Rs 300 crore club, down south it is heading to make Rs 150 crores soon. Not only in India, the film has impacted international box office too, becoming one of the few films to have seen such an enormous kind of success and reception. Now, people have their eyes on what SS Rajamouli (director), Prabhas and Rana have in store for them for the next time.

