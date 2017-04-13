Rana Daggubati ditches his evil Baahubali 2 avatar, leaves hearts racing with his super hot photoshoot. See pics

Before Baahubali: The Conclusion, Rana Daggubati leaves the temperatures soaring. Before Baahubali: The Conclusion, Rana Daggubati leaves the temperatures soaring.

He might be killing people on the silver screen with his character of Bhallala Deva in Baahubali. but in real, Rana Daggubati is leaving no stone unturned to steal every girl’s heart. The actor has shot for a magazine and his pictures are nothing less than scintillating. Rana has become the face of Maxim’s April issue. While on the cover, he is holding two beautiful ladies, in the inside pictures, he is making love to his cars. But who cares when Rana is in the picture looking so desirable in every frame?

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli. Rana, who plays the antagonist opposite Baahubali played by Prabhas, underwent some massive transformation for the film. This left everyone surprised and excited for the release of the film. Rana believes that Baahubali has broken the barriers between film industries within the nation as for the first time in Indian cinema, despite the language restriction, every person is waiting for the sequel of Baahubali series, which first released in 2015. The franchise has been made in Telugu and Tamil, and has been dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam.

Check Maxim’s April issue:

Rana had said, “When I started my career with Telugu films, did a couple of Bollywood films, all I wished was to be a part of a film that ends the demarcations between the regional cinemas. Baahubali happened and now I feel many other filmmakers would carry the league.”

Check out hot pictures of Rana Daggubati:

Adventure comes first for @ranadaggubati & he went on a ride with us in the @jeepindia Wrangler Unlimited #RanaDaggubati #Maxim#JeepIndia pic.twitter.com/THKQqkCEor — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) April 13, 2017

Apart from Rana and Prabhas, Baahubali: The Conclusion will star Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Satyaraj and others. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film will hit the theatres on April 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd