Rana Daggubati is blind in one eye. Baahubali 2 actor makes shocking revelation, watch video

Baahubali 2 has become the talking point of the nation. Not only SS Rajamouli and Prabhas, but even Rana Daggubati is getting amazing response for his character of Bhallaladeva. A lot has been spoken about the transformation he underwent for the character and the time and energy he invested for it. However, did you know that the actor, who has his acting game strong, and is the heartthrob of millions across the nation, cannot see from his right eye? Well yes, Rana Daggubati, the Bhallaladeva, admits of being blind from one eye, which was given to him by a donor during his childhood.

Rana shared his story, on a Telugu chat show where celebrities come and help people to deal with their life’s major problems by taking up their job for one day and giving back almost 10 times of what they earn. Rana’s admission on the show left the audience shocked. “Should I tell you one thing, I am blind from my right eye. I see only from my left eye. The one you see is someone else’s eye which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one.”

Rana continued to tell the contestant that being blind should not stop her or her children from living life or being under the pressure of fear. “LV Prasad operated me when I was young. Study well, we will support, be courageous as you have to look after her. Sorrows will go away one day but you have to gear up and keep them happy always,” said the Baahubali actor.

Rana, in the span of almost eighth years of his career, has played quite many roles. He became an international phenomenon with his film – Baahubali The Beginning, which released in the year of 2015, and now people are showering immense love on the sequel of the SS Rajamouli magnum opus – Baahubali: The Conclusion, which released on April 28 this year. The film has went on to mint over Rs 200 crore worldwide on its opening day, becoming the first ever Indian film to have such a massive box office collection within 24 hours.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has also beaten Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in the first-day collection, and is expected to create a new lifetime record for the Indian film industry.

