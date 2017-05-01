Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati asked Prabhas to ‘rescue’ him from police, Prabhas’ answer is epic

Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati reveals the stories from behind the scenes. Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati reveals the stories from behind the scenes.

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have worked together for five long years during the shoot of their magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film has released and the cat is out of the bag about why Kattappa killed Baahubali. But then there are stories and compatibilities to dig in just beyond the film. The on-screen duo of hero and villain, Prabhas and Rana are known to have a brotherly relationship off-screen, who are always there to help each other. On a chat show, ‘Konchem Touch lo Unte Chepta’ , Rana narrated a story when he had made a prank call to Prabhas.

Rana said that he made a call to Prabhas and told him that police have caught him and he needed the 37-year-old’s help. After listening to the entire story, Prabhas replied, “Tell him that you are in Baahubali 2 as my companion, they will leave you.”

Well, that in itself speaks volumes about their compatibility and also makes the hysteria around the film evident. Meanwhile, the film has been breaking several box-office records. On the first day itself, it broke the first-day collection record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Rajinikanth’s Kabali.

The film has been receiving an amazing response even in the international markets. A source close to the film’s production told DNA that Prabhas has been busy receiving calls and responding to message ever since the film released.

“Over the weekend, he was surrounded by his friends and family. After giving four years to the film, he has now got the chance to be with his folks completely so he is making the most of the time. He also wants to catch a show and witness the love that the film is receiving along with the audience. Even Prabhas’s didn’t know the reason as to why did Kattapa kill Baahubali and watched the film to find out why” the source said.

