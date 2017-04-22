Baahubali 2: Protests to end today after Kattappa apologises to people of Karnataka?

Baahubali 2: Kannada outfits demanded an apology from Sathyaraj for his anti-Kannadiga remarks that he made during a public speech in 2008. Baahubali 2: Kannada outfits demanded an apology from Sathyaraj for his anti-Kannadiga remarks that he made during a public speech in 2008.

Sathyaraj’s remarks on Cauvery water row that the actor made nine years ago caused a series of protests in Karnataka and pro-Kannada outfits demanded a ban on the release of SS Rajamouli’s film in the state. However, the protests might end after Sathyaraj who plays Kattappa in Baahubali 2 apologised to people of Karnataka yesterday via a video.

“We will meet and announce our decision tomorrow,” Vatal Nagaraj, head of Kannada Okoota told PTI yesterday. He made this statement in response to Sathyaraj’s statement in Chennai. Kannada outfits demanded an apology from Sathyaraj for his anti-Kannadiga remarks that he made during a public speech in 2008. Even though he made these comments nine years ago, this video went viral on the net just before weeks of Baahubali release and caused protests.

“I understand that my remarks have caused personal pain to people of Karnataka. I am not against Kannadigas or Karnataka. The biggest example for this is that for the last 30 years my assistant has been Shekar who is a Kannadiga. I was also offered a few Kannada movies. However, due to the time constraint, I could not take up on the offers… The feelings of people of Karnataka were hurt after they saw a video of my speech on YouTube from the past. I wholeheartedly apologise for certain words I used in my speech nine years ago,” Sathyaraj said yesterday through a video.

SS Rajamouli also posted a video a few days ago where he appealed to people of Karnataka for the peaceful release of Baahubali 2 in the state. He said that the ban on film will not cause any loss to Sathyaraj.

April 22, 2017

