Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda accuses Emirates of racism

Shobu Yarladda tweeted about facing racism on the flight way back to Hyderabad. Shobu Yarladda tweeted about facing racism on the flight way back to Hyderabad.

Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda has tweeted about being on the receiving end of racism. The producer wrote on Twitter, “Flying to Hyd on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude n harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude n service! I think one of the @emirates staff was being racist.. I fly @emirates regularly n this is 1st time I have come across this kind of attitude.” Shobu was on the flight back to Hyderabad with the entire team of Baahubali 2 including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and Anushka Shetty.

Check out Baahubali producer Shobu Yarladda’s tweets:

Flying to Hyd on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude n harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude n service! — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) April 25, 2017

.@emirates I think one of the @emirates staff was being racist.. I fly @emirates regularly n this is 1st time I have come across this kind of attitude — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) April 25, 2017

Baahubali The Conclusion team was in Dubai for promotions of the film. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted a picture of the team and wrote, “Likely to open in UAE with paid premiers on Thursday evening.” However, Shobu has quashed rumours of any early screenings. He wrote, “Except for screening to various ‘censor boards’ in different countries, there have been no screenings of @BaahubaliMovie 2 till now anywhere.” The film is to release in four languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Baahubali’s Hindi version. He wrote the film has been given the approved run time of 2 hours 47 minutes. “Baahubali2 [Hindi] certified 15 by British censors on 25 April 2017. Approved run time: 167 min 26 sec [2 hours, 47 minutes, 26 seconds].” Sreedhar Pillai announced Tamil and Malayalam’s screen time. He mentioned that Baahubali 2 has been given UA certificate for both Tamil and Malayalam version and the running time of the film is 168 minutes and 168 minutes 3 seconds, respectively.

Also read | Baahubali 2 new posters: Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali, Anushka Shetty as Devasena look regal

The film, which is to release on April 28, is likely to have the biggest release ever in the history of Indian cinema with the screening on 9000 screens across the world. The SS Rajamouli directorial is expected to get a boon to the film trade market, which has been witnessing extreme lows since last three weeks despite good releases. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi had earlier said that the film will easily cross Rs 100 crore mark in the releasing weekend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd