Baahubali 2: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati’s reaction on Shah Rukh Khan cameo rumours is priceless

For two days, India had a more important question on its mind than why Kattappa killed Baahubali. Everyone was left wondering if Shah Rukh was indeed doing a cameo in the film. What made the rumours even more believable were reports claiming Shah Rukh Khan’s exact role in the film: he was supposed to be playing a mediator between Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Alas, none of it was true. The official Twitter handle of Baahubali: The Conclusion wrote, “We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn’t ? But unfortunately it’s a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2.”

We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn’t ? But unfortunately it’s a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 14, 2017

Prabhas, who is the main lead of the magnum opus, was actually quite amused with these reports. While clarifying that SRK is not a part of the film, the actor said that the film has become such a huge brand, it is constantly under scrutiny, surrounded by speculations and conjectures. He expressed how these rumours actually amuse him rather than affecting him in any way.

Rana, who plays the antagonist Bhallaladeva in the film, said cameos don’t exist in the world of Baahubali. “He (Shah Rukh) is not part of the film. There is no cameo appearance. The world of Baahubali is different and it doesn’t have it (cameo appearances).” The actor was at pains to explain how Baahubali 2 is larger-than-life and scale is purely massive.

The release of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is eagerly awaited. It hits the screens on 28th April, 2017.

