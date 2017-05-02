Baahubali 2 star Prabhas becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. See pics

Prabhas as Baahubali becomes immortal with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds’ Bangkok. Prabhas as Baahubali becomes immortal with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds’ Bangkok.

Do you want to see Prabhas in his Baahubali avatar forever? Well, your dream just came true as the actor has become the first South Indian actor to get his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds’ Bangkok edition in his Baahubali look. Ever since trade analyst Ramesh Bala broke the news, the stills of Prabhas have gone viral leaving his fans in a frenzy. The Baahubali mania has engulfed the entire globe. Not only in India but people across the world have been talking about the SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

What makes this news even bigger is the fact that no one in the history of South Indian cinema, not even superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal or Mammootty, has ever got a waxed. The feat has been attained only by Bollywood’s A-listers who have had the opportunity to become immortal through their statues at the several Madam Tussauds’ museums across the world.

Also read | Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas was penniless? SS Rajamouli spills the beans

Earlier, announcing the news, SS Rajamouli had declared, “Very happy to announce that Madame Tussauds is making a wax statue of our PRABHAS… First South Indian to be honoured thus. The statue will be unveiled at Bangkok and subsequently will be toured all over the world,” Rajamouli added.

Check out more pictures of Prabhas:

Wax statue of #Prabhas as #Baahubali at #MadameTussauds Bangkok.1st South Indian Actor to have his statue at museum pic.twitter.com/k7NGvFzHG3 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2017

Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion has minted over Rs 600 crores breaking every box office record which is coming in its way. In fact, it became one of the few films to be showcased in Russia and according to a recent update by Ramesh Bala, the film, on popular demand is getting more shows in the country there. Prabhas has given five years to the franchise, and it seems it is all worth it. He has become one of the most popular actors whose film has broken the barriers of film industries across the globe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd