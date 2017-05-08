Baahubali 2: Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu congratulate SS Rajamouli for touching the untouchable Rs 1000 crore

Baahubali 2: Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and others are all praise for SS Rajamouli’s film. Baahubali 2: Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and others are all praise for SS Rajamouli’s film.

Baahubali 2 has smashed old records, and has set some unthinkable and unreachable benchmarks in the recent times. Not only has it crossed Rs 1000 crore-mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the first Indian film to ever touch such a grand number, it has become the fastest film to crack Rs 300-crore mark where Hindi language film is concerned. All these achievements are getting every sort of praises for the director and the entire cast, including the VFX team. South Indian superstar Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to congratulate the team. He wrote, “My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli,Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark.”

In another tweet, the actor wrote, “Shri Rajmouli with his years of hard work ,tenacity & dedication made alll of us proud.. I wish him many more achievements like this. And my heartfelt wishes to Sri Rana daggupati & other actors and my heartfelt congratulations to Producers& technical team.”

Check out the tweets by celebrities:

My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli,Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2017

The unthinkable has happened! 1000 crores & counting! Thankyou @ssrajamouli & team for making me & the entire Telugu film fraternity proud:) — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2017

“BAHU”t”BALI”yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film’s triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films pic.twitter.com/lGYpDZR1W0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2017

Not only him, even Mahesh Babu thanked Rajamouli for making the entire Telugu film fraternity proud, “The unthinkable has happened! 1000 crores & counting! Thankyou @ssrajamouli & team for making me & the entire Telugu film fraternity proud:).” Earlier, Devi Sri Prasad wrote a long note about moments that were just unbelievable for him. In fact, Bollywood has also been bitten by the craze around the masterpiece portrayed by Rajamouli through his larger than life characters — Baahubali (played by Prabhas), Bhallaladev (Rana Daggubati), Sivagami (Ramya Krishnan) and Devasena (Anushka Shetty).

Recently, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “‘BAHU’t’BALI’yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film’s triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films.”

