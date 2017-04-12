Baahubali 2: New poster, video boasts of jealousy, betrayal and everything this Prabhas film stands for

Baahubali 2: Prabhas looks ready for a fight in this new poster, Rana Daggubati is already on the battlefield. Baahubali 2: Prabhas looks ready for a fight in this new poster, Rana Daggubati is already on the battlefield.

Baahubali: The Conclusion – one of the most awaited releases of the year helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah has kept fans on the edge for days now. We saw its grand pre-release event in Hyderabad, its music launch in Chennai and its official Twitter pages have kept us occupied with different posters, videos and sneak peeks. The release is almost here, and we can’t wait to see the grand scale outing on the silver screen. Now, a new poster featuring Prabhas has been released. The poster is packed with action as we can see Baahubali running towards something. From the looks, it seems it is Amarendra Baahubali.

The official Twitter page said, “Experience the Epic Conclusion in @IMAX… #Baahubali2.” Not just this, Dharma Productions – the distributor of the Hindi version also took to Twitter to release a GIF. It features each lead character, and the one emotion that rules that character. Mahendra Baahubali’s fight against injustice, Bhallala Deva’s jealousy for his cousin Amarendra Baahubali and the betrayal of Kattappa are shown in this GIF. Along with it, the caption reads, “An extravagant affair with jealousy, fight & betrayal. #Baahubali2 in cinemas on 28th April, to rest all the unanswered questions!”

An extravagant affair with jealousy, fight & betrayal. #Baahubali2 in cinemas on 28th April, to rest all the unanswered questions! pic.twitter.com/sxb9qcfy4y — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 12, 2017

The film is set to release worldwide on April 28. In India alone 6500 screens will be showing Baahubali: The Conclusion. This is a record unlike any, for no other movie has seen such a wide release in the country.

The pre-release event that happened at Hyderabad highlighted the fact that this movie is the fruit of five years of hardwork from the entire team. Especially Prabhas, who did not sign up for any other project while he worked on the SS Rajamouli film. From a normal war-movie to a franchise, Baahubali has now become a country wide phenomenon. And no, not even the filmmakers saw this in their future.

