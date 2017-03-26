Baahubali 2 movie pre-release event live updates: SS Rajamouli is offering a 360-degree view. Watch live streaming

Baahubali 2 movie launch event live updates: SS Rajamouli film’s event in Hyderabad is the biggest in Indian cinema so far. Baahubali 2 movie launch event live updates: SS Rajamouli film’s event in Hyderabad is the biggest in Indian cinema so far.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is not only the biggest film in the career of its cast and crew, but also in the Indian film industry, till now. The second outing in the Baahubali franchise, has been helmed by director SS Rajamouli and stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in pivotal roles. The Baahubali 2 pre-release event which is currently taking place in Hyderabad is also as big as you can imagine. For the first time, such an event is being streamed live on Facebook with 4k resolution. The makers of Baahubali 2 are also launching its Telugu audio at the same event.

Catch Baahubali 2 pre-launch event’s live updates and live streaming with SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

Watch | Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion Pre Release Event LIVE 360°

7. 39 PM: KK Senthil who came on stage next said that if SS Rajamouli went on to make movies like this he would be called not James Cameron of Tollywood, but James Cameron of Tollywood. He added, “Prabhas is the biggest star, for any Khan or anybody.” He also thanked SS Rajamouli for giving not just him, but many a chance to work in a movie that changed their lives.

7.34 PM: The movie screen writer Vijayendra Prasad was welcomed on the stage next. He said, “I want to share a few moments with you. Rajamouli said ‘I want strong women characters who can narrate the story’. He said, ‘I want gray characters who can connect with the film’.” We now know where Kattappa came from now. Don’t we?

He added, “Also Prabhas, the man who believed in the quality over quantity and worked just in baahubali for over so many years. I would like to thank you. I would like to thank the man who convinced you – SS Rajamouli. I would like to thank the producers who did not think twice about spending crores of money in this project. I would also like to thank the technicians who worked hard on this.”

7:28 PM: 2,oo,ooo crore pixels was used to make Baahubali, and now we will also be the first in the world to release something called photorealistic VR, says Rajabali. They are expecting to release this VR experience for fans in the first week of May.

7.19 PM: An audio-visual about Radeon, the visual effects team behind Baahubali was shared, which looked impressive. “Baahubali is the king, explorer, the kind man who never gives up. There are many Baahubalis behind this project who created a virtual reality experience to take you to the world of Mahishmati. Rajamouli and Sabu are crazy explorers who joined us creating this experience,” narrated Rajabali.

7:12 PM: So why did Kattappa killed Baahubali? This has been the subject of so many memes and a topic of discussion many a time. The event screened a great clip where people from across the country were seen asking this very important question to each other.

7.00 PM: As promised, SS Rajamouli delivered a grand pre-release event. The evening began with the screening of Baahubali: The Beginning, and as everyone arrived, the stage for one of the biggest pre-release events in the country was set. The crowd was cheering for the team as they arrived one by one.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has been made at a whopping budget of Rs 2 billion. And the way every news about the film is making headlines, its trailer, which released on March 16, has already 100 million views on YouTube. The audio release of its Tamil version is expected to take place on April 9, 2017, in Chennai. The visual spectacle that its first look turned out to be, fans can only guess what experience the film will give them, when it releases on April 28. The film will be open on 6500 screens, which in itself is the biggest release an Indian film has seen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd