Baahubali 2: Is Tamannaah miffed after SS Rajamouli chopped off most of her scenes?

Those who have seen SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 were a little surprised to see how Tamannaah’s role was restricted to just 3-4 scenes, that too in the climax, as compared to her major part in Baahubali 1. Tamannaah played a rebel warrior Avanthika in Baahubali: The Beginning, who wants to take revenge for the abduction of Devasena by Bhallaladeva. Tamannaah’s romance with Shivudu aka Mahendra Amarendra (played by Prabhas) was the highlight of the first movie. But Tamannaah had just a few scenes in Baahubali 2 and the audience got to see her right at the end of the movie.

Now, some reports have suggested that SS Rajamouli might have made chopped off many scenes at the editing table, which featured Tamannaah. A Times of India report suggests that Tamannaah is not very happy with this decision as most of her scenes were removed from the film at the last minute. Apparently, Rajamouli decided to remove many portions as he wasn’t satisfied with the visual effects. And most of these cuts, unfortunately, featured Tamannaah.

The report also added that Tamannaah had learned horse riding and took martial arts lessons to prep up for her role. Before the release of Baahubali 2, she even said that she will have a major role in the second part. And now, Tamannaah is heartbroken after she found out that most of her scenes were removed.

Baahubali 2’s sound designer PM Satheesh also spoke about SS Rajamouli’s decision to cut some scenes as he was not happy with them. PM Satheesh told indianexpress.com, “Baahubali sets a standard of quality, our culture has been like ‘let’s somehow save the money and if that works then good’, as opposed to Rajamouli, who on the last day of the sound mixing, was editing the film because some of the CGs (computer graphics) were not up to his mark. He removed those scenes from the story. He had the courage to remove that after the film was mixed and ready to be put out. That’s how quality conscious he is.”

