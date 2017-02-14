Baahubali 2 is stronger than first part: Rana Daggubati

“Baahubali 2 is bigger, better, stronger and mightier.” “Baahubali 2 is bigger, better, stronger and mightier.”

Actor Rana Dagubatti says Baahubali 2 is a stronger and mightier sequel to the 2015 blockbuster. Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) not only took the box office by storm but also struck a chord with an audience even as it kept them guessing on ‘Why Kattapa killed Bahubali’ in part one.

“Baahubali 2 is bigger, better, stronger and mightier. I have come to know SS Rajamouli (director) for four years now as part of this four-year journey of ‘Baahubali’–1 and 2. It is constant learning with him and he provides with the right strength and family atmosphere,” Rana told PTI.”During the making of the movie we realised that we were probably making the largest film in this part of the world. Hence, everyone put his or her best efforts.” “Baahubali: The Conclusion” also stars Prabhas, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty.

The Telugu star will be part of “Where the heart is”, web series by Asian Paints to bring out celeb homes stories. It celebrates beautiful homes of renowned stars and gives a peek into their homes.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of Baahubali 2. The official Twitter handle of Baahubali: The Conclusion revealed to disappointed fans that SRK won’t be doing a cameo in the film. “We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie! Who wouldn’t? But unfortunately, it’s a rumour! Not true! #Baahubali2,” the makers tweeted.

This was not the first rumour regarding Baahubali 2 and Shah Rukh Khan which went viral. Earlier, it was being speculated that Baahubali 2’s first teaser would be released with Shah Rukh Khan’s January release, Raees. Well, even that didn’t come true. Maybe the rumours are due to the fact that the film is being presented by Karan Johar who is Shah Rukh Khan’s close buddy.